Jackpot for Bankrupt Pakistan? Shehbaz government signs agreement with US, Islamabad likely to gain massive...

The Roosevelt Hotel is more than a hundred years old and is owned by Pakistan's national airline, Pakistan International Airlines. The hotel has remained closed since 2020.

Shehbaz government signs agreement with US

New Delhi: Bankrupt Pakistan has reportedly signed an agreement with the United States to redevelop the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. According to news agency Reuters, the deal will help the debt-ridden Pakistan to benefit from one of its valuable overseas investments. On Thursday, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government approved the agreement, and both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday. It is important to note that the Roosevelt Hotel is more than a hundred years old and is owned by Pakistan’s national airline, Pakistan International Airlines. The hotel has remained closed since 2020.

The project is considered highly important for the Pakistani government as it works to restructure its assets with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government estimates that the hotel could generate more than USD 1 billion in revenue.

Here are some of the key details:

As per Reuters, the PM has approved the Ministry of Defence to sign a non-binding MoU with the US General Services Administration (GSA).

The move is part of efforts to enhance trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

The agreement comes at a time when Pakistan is working to further strengthen its economic ties with the United States.

As part of this engagement, the US is also providing financial support for the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project in Balochistan.

The project includes participation from Barrick Resources.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in Washington and is attending the first meeting of the Peace Board.

No Details on Costs

It is important to note that according to the MoU reviewed by Reuters, the project will be facilitated by the US General Services Administration and Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence. The Memorandum of Understanding includes the renovation, operation, maintenance, and redevelopment of the property located near Grand Central Terminal.

Pakistan Surviving on Debt

The debt-ridden Pakistan economy relies heavily on external borrowing. To recall, the World Bank had approved USD 700 million in new financial assistance for Pakistan. The funds are part of a broader program aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy and improving public services.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also approved a USD 7 billion funding package for Pakistan.

