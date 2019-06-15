Islamabad: Twitter on Saturday erupted in laughter after pictures of a Pakistani minister with a CAT filter on went viral on social media.
A person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report on Saturday.
Photos showed Khyber Pakhtukhwa’s Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers, making it fodder of jokes on Twitter.
Meanwhile, PTI Khyber Pakhtukhwa issued an apology on Facebook and called it ‘human error’.
The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the Provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap.