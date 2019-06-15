Islamabad: Twitter on Saturday erupted in laughter after pictures of a Pakistani minister with a CAT filter on went viral on social media.

A person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report on Saturday.

Photos showed Khyber Pakhtukhwa’s Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers, making it fodder of jokes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, PTI Khyber Pakhtukhwa issued an apology on Facebook and called it ‘human error’.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the Provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap.

WTH! KPK Minister turns into a kitty, apparently they uploaded live facebook video stream with cat filter on. Imagine their level of efficiency. Hillarious😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nO8SKJ8K0i — Mustafa Abdullah Baloch (@MustafaBaloch_) June 14, 2019

Provincial Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan live streamed their press conference on Facebook. WITH THE CAT FILTER ON 🤣 And we think we do stupid mistakes, aah, nothing compared to this! pic.twitter.com/J9EBY1ojYu — Pushpak Chakraborty (@pushpak_c) June 15, 2019