New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday said that it has “limited options” to respond to India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir as many worldly analysts view Islamabad with “little credibility” on the controversial issue, given its history of involvement in terror financing and covertly supporting military groups.

A report of the US Congressional Research Service (CRS) in its second report in six months on the Kashmir issue stated that Pakistan’s ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent years. As a result, it stated, Islamabad must rely primarily on diplomacy.

“Many analysts view Islamabad as having little credibility on Kashmir, given its long history of covertly supporting militant groups there. Pakistan’s leadership has limited options to respond to India’s actions, and renewed Pakistani support for Kashmiri militancy likely would be costly internationally,” the report stated.

The CRS of the US Congress comes up with periodic reports on such issues of interest for the US lawmakers so that they can make informed decisions as and when required, inside the Congress.

Notably, the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have worsened since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, scrapping J&K’s special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

Since Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the pertaining situation and has repeatedly raised the issue at UNSC. However, India has maintained that the move was “entirely an internal matter”.

In the previous report by CRS, the US Congress said that Pakistan appeared “diplomatically isolated” as Turkey was the only country willing to offer explicit support.

“Pakistan’s ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent years, meaning that Islamabad likely must rely primarily on diplomacy,” the CRS said.

“The Trump Administration has called for peace and respect for human rights in the region, but its criticisms have been relatively muted,” it noted.

According to CRS, the long-standing US position on Kashmir is that the Kashmir issue should be settled through bilateral negotiations between India and Pakistan while taking into consideration the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

With key US diplomatic posts vacant, some observers worry that the US government’s capacity to address South Asian instability is thin, and the US President’s repeated offer since July to “mediate” on Kashmir may remain fruitless.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had at World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos revealed that he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were “working together on some borders” and discussing the Kashmir issue.

However, refused Trump’s offer to mediate on the matter yet again asserting that country has always “rejected third party role in its bilateral relationship with Pakistan”.