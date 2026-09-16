‘Pakistan has no locus standi’: India rejects ‘so-called’ Pakistan-China boundary joint commission

India rejects the newly operationalised Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission as legally baseless, calling the 1963 agreement invalid and urging Pakistan to vacate occupied territory.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-has-no-locus-standi-india-rejects-so-called-pakistan-china-boundary-joint-commission-8526089/ Copy

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New Delhi: India firmly rejected the operationalisation of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission on Wednesday, declaring that the mechanism lacks any legal basis since no recognised boundary exists between Pakistan and China. Reaffirming that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remain integral parts of India, New Delhi stated that Pakistan has no locus standi over territories under its illegal occupation. India reiterated that it has never recognized the 1963 agreement and urged Pakistan to cease theatrics and vacate occupied areas.

What India said on so-called Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission?

“We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis. The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to media queries on the so-called ‘Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission’.

India rejects Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission

“We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India’s sovereignty over these territories. Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Highlights:

Rejection of Joint Commission: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India rejects the bilateral boundary commission, describing it as legally baseless.

Position on 1963 Agreement: India reiterated its consistent stance that the 1963 ‘China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement’ remains illegal and invalid.

Inalienable Territory: New Delhi reaffirmed that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, meaning Pakistan cannot negotiate or manage these occupied borders.

What Pakistan said on “operationalisation” of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission?

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the “operationalisation” of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission as a “significant milestone” for Pakistan- China relations, mentioning that the two sides on Wednesday set the stage for enhanced cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people to people connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies)