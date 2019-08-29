New Delhi: Pakistan hasn’t yet decided to close its airspace to India. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said,” Pakistan has not yet decided to close its airspace to India. PM is the final authority to take a decision on this.”

“A decision to this effect will be taken after due consideration and looking into each and every aspect of the move through consultation,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

Speculation has been rife since media in Pakistan reported that the airspace in the country was closing to India flights after their Civil Aviation Authority closed three routes for all international Karachi-bound flights on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31 in view of a possible missile testfiring from Sonmiani flight test range located in Balochistan. All international flights were asked to avoid the three aviation routes in the Karachi airspace. However, an alternate route was suggested by the authority.

Meanwhile, Pakistan successfully launched surface-to-surface missile Ghaznavi.

Earlier, country’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistan was mulling “complete closure” of its airspace for traffic from India. “A complete ban on the use of Pakistan’s land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was suggested in the Cabinet meeting,” Chaudhry had tweeted.