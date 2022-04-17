New Delhi: Fawad Chaudhry, former minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned that “the country is heading towards civil unrest”, reported The News.Also Read - 30 Killed, Several Others Injured as Pakistan Launches Airstrikes In Afghanistan’s Khost, Kunar Provinces

Fawad Chaudhry expressed these views following the violence that broke out in the Punjab Assembly between the opposition and treasury benches on Saturday. Also Read - Imran Khan’s Party Members Beat Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pull His Hair | WATCH

As the lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) roughed up the Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, forcing him to retire to his chamber amid the chaotic scenes, the Punjab Police had to enter the provincial Assembly. Also Read - Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan of Selling Toshakhana Gifts Worth PKR 140 mn In Dubai

Fawad tweeted, “We are inching towards full-fledged civil unrest, Imran Khan has exercised utmost restraint even he won’t be able to stop this very angry mob and we will see country plunging into a civil unrest,” reported The News.

Calling his opponents ‘imported leaders’, Fawad said they will not be able to leave the country.

In another tweet, the former information minister said the ongoing political turmoil in the country is linked to the Supreme Court’s “failure” to decide the case regarding the fate of rebel lawmakers.

Farrukh, another PTI leader, also concurred with Fawad’s statement, saying that had the presidential reference regarding the interpretation of Article 63-A been interpreted, the Punjab Assembly would not have witnessed such scenes.

“These are just a few MPAs, imagine if the awam (public) goes out of control and takes the matter into their own hands. The only solution to this civil unrest is elections. Let the people decide their own fate. Call elections,” said Zulfi Bukhari, another senior PTI leader.

(With agency inputs)