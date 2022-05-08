New Delhi: Pakistan health minister Abdul Qadir Patel decided to wear criticism in his sleeves and responded rather calmly after he was taunted as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. Murli Prasad aka Munna Bhai, a character played by Sanjay Dutt in the 2003 Bollywood film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, does not hold a MBBS degree and cheats his way to secure a seat in the medical college. However, Munna Bhai has his heart in a good place and his motive to spread love with ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ champions the character at the end of the movie.Also Read - Real-Life Munna Bhai: Rajasthan Man Makes Another Person Take Medical Exam on His Behalf, Arrested

In Pakistan’s Karachi, Abdul Qadir Patel on Saturday was pounded with a barrage of questions from reporters on being compared to ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and not being a physician himself. Patel indicated he was rather happy that he was being compared to Munna Bhai. He explains why.

“It is a wonderful film. He [the protagonist] heals everyone with his ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ (magical embrass). When did I say that I would perform surgeries or prescribe medicine to people? My job is to provide administrative supervision, to get things done in the right way,” Patel was quoted by Samaa TV.

Pakistan health minister Abdul Qadir Patel had faced flak after he replaced Faisal Sultan as the health chief in April. Faisal Sultan, who was not an elected member of the National Assembly, served as special assistant to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and played a key role in COVID control efforts.