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Pakistan helped Iran by hiding its aircraft from US after ceasefire, claims report

Pakistan helped Iran by hiding its aircraft from US after ceasefire, claims report

The report quoted US officials as saying that a few days after the ceasefire was announced in April, Iran sent several aircraft to Pakistan Air Force's Nur Khan Airbase.

Iranian Air Force MiG-29s. (File image)

New Delhi: Pakistan hosted Iranian military aircraft at its airbase during the US-Iran conflict. CBS News has made this claim in its report. The report quoted US officials as saying that a few days after the ceasefire was announced in April, Iran sent several aircraft to Pakistan Air Force’s Nur Khan Airbase. The report said that among the planes sent was an Iranian Air Force RC-130. It is considered to be the intelligence and surveillance mission version of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

On the other hand, Pakistan has also admitted that these planes had reached its airbase. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying, “The Iranian aircraft in Pakistan came during the ceasefire, and they have nothing to do with any military operation.”

Iran Also Sent Some Planes To Afghanistan, Claims Report

The report claimed that Iran also sent some civilian aircraft to Afghanistan. An Afghan civil aviation official claimed that a Mahan Air plane had arrived in Kabul before the war began. After Iranian airspace was closed, the plane remained at Kabul airport.

In March, there were fears of an attack on the Kabul airport as tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban government escalated. After this, the Taliban’s civil aviation authorities sent the Mahan Air plane to Herat Airport near the Iran border for security reasons.

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However, Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the presence of Iranian planes in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Does Not Want To Antagonise Iran And China

On the one hand, Pakistan is presenting itself as a neutral and stabilising country to the US. On the other hand, it is trying to avoid angering Iran and China.

The report said that Pakistan’s military dependence on China has increased significantly in the last decade. According to a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China supplied 80% of Pakistan’s major weapons between 2020 and 2024.

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