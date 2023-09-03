Home

News

Pakistan HORROR: Adultery-Accused Woman Tied To Tree, Tortured And Stoned To Death In Punjab Province

Pakistan HORROR: Adultery-Accused Woman Tied To Tree, Tortured And Stoned To Death In Punjab Province

The woman had been accused of adultery by her husband, who along with her two brothers brutally tortured her before stoning her to death on Friday.

Honour killings are a common occurrence in Pakistan. (File Photo/Reuters)

Lahore: A horrifying incident of honor killing has come to the fore from Pakistan’s Punjab province where a young woman– accused of committing adultery– was tied to a tree, brutally tortured and stoned to death by her husband and his two brothers.

Trending Now

According to the police, the incident took place Friday in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 500 km from Lahore.

You may like to read

Giving details, the police said that on Friday, the woman’s husband along with his two brothers tied the woman against a tree and stoned her to death. Before stoning her, they also brutally tortured her. The victim, who was in her early 20s and belonged to the Alkani tribe of Rajanpur, had been accused of committing adultery by her husband.

The brothers fled after committing the crime and are believed to be hiding at the border region between Punjab and Balochistan, police said.

Honour killings

‘Honour killings are a common occurrence in Pakistan where hundreds of women are killed each year in the name of honour.

According to human rights activists, around 1,000 women are killed in the name of honour every year in Pakistan. The victims are widely perceived to have brought shame and dishonour to their families either by marrying against their will or having an affair. Most often the family members are behind such killings.

A few days ago, a young lady doctor was shot dead in the name of honour in Punjab’s Mianwali district.

According to police, the 25-year-old doctor wanted to marry her colleague but her father disapproved of it.

“Over a week ago, the doctor’s father came to her clinic in Mianwali city and argued with her over the matter. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on her leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds,” police said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES