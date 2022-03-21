Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government on Monday approached the country’s Supreme Court seeking advice if it could disqualify the dissidents from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party for life, ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power, news agency Reuters reported. With Pakistan’s parliament set to take up the motion filed this month by opposition parties on Friday, the nuclear-armed nation faces constitutional and administrative crises that threaten political turmoil.Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praises India's Independent Foreign Policy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Quoting Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan's statement to media after filing a petition to the Supreme Court, Reuters reported that the government had asked it to advise why lawmakers who ditch their party and switch sides cannot be disqualified for life.

"The basic questions … include will the dissident MPs be disqualified for life, …. what would be the significance of the votes polled by those MPs and will the vote of these MPs be counted or not," Khan said.

No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan

The opposition in Pakistan is seeking to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan on allegations of mismanaging the economy and governance. The opposition and political analysts also claim that Khan has some serious differences with Pakistan’s military, whose support is critical for any party to secure power in the country. However, Khan and the military both deny the accusation.

Pakistan’s law on floor-crossing provides that parliamentarians who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party, but Khan’s government reportedly aims to find out whether that also applies before they cast their votes.

Several Coalition MP’s threatened to withdraw support from Imran Khan’s Govt

Several lawmakers have withdrawn their support from Khan’s government, stoking uncertainty over whether the former cricketer can hold on to the power, following warnings from his coalition partners that they could join the opposition. According to the report, the loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan with over a dozen seats less than the minimum of 172 needed for a majority.

The opposition jointly commands 163 seats in the lower house but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via the no-confidence vote. Khan has appealed to the dissidents to return to the party, promising forgiveness.