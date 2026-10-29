Pakistan: Imran Khan’s sister’s health deteriorates in jail after suffering heart problem, rushed to hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi’s health deteriorated in jail, following which she was taken from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Hospital. Her lawyer Rana Mudassir Umar gave this information on Wednesday. He said that Noreen felt heart-related problems. After this, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors have started preliminary investigation. Noreen has been in jail along with her sister Uzma Khan since September 21. Both were detained before the protests demanding Imran Khan’s release.
According to Noreen Niazi’s lawyer, Rana Mudassir Umar, Noreen experienced heart problems while incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail. She was subsequently taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The lawyer stated that doctors at the hospital are conducting preliminary medical examinations. No further information regarding her health has been released at this time.
Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan were detained in Lahore on September 21st. They were subsequently sent to Kot Lakhpat Jail. They have been detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1960. A day earlier, their sister, Aleema Khan, was also detained in Lahore under the same law. The arrests of the three sisters came at a time when Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was preparing for nationwide protests. The party had planned a march to Islamabad on September 27th, the primary objective of the protest being Imran Khan’s release.
The Punjab government recently extended the detention of Imran Khan’s three sisters by another 30 days. This information was provided in a report submitted to the Lahore High Court. Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez Khan, had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the sisters’ detention. The court dismissed the petition after reviewing a report from the Punjab Home Secretary, which confirmed the 30-day extension. Noreen Niazi is currently under the supervision of doctors in the hospital. No further details have been released regarding her condition.
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