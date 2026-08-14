Karachi celebrations on Pakistan’s Independence Day turn tragic as 2 killed, 94 injured in aerial firing

According to official records 17 people were taken to the Civil Hospital while 24 were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and 53 were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre due to gunshot wounds amid Independence Day celebrations in Karachi.

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The celebrations turned dangerous as stray bullets fired into the air left scores of people injured and needing medical attention. Representational Image

What should have been a happy day for Pakistan turned gloomy on Friday (August 14) amid its 80th Independence Day celebrations when an honorary aerial firing claimed the lives of at least two people while 94 others were left injured in Karachi.

The incidents took place as Pakistan prepared to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, with residents gathering on the streets for festivities involving flags, fireworks and motorcycles, reported Pakistani news website Dawn. But the celebrations turned dangerous as stray bullets fired into the air left scores of people injured and needing medical attention.

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According to sources, 17 people injured in the incidents were taken to Civil Hospital, 24 to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and 53 to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased included an infant and a man from PIB Colony. A woman who suffered a gunshot wound also died later, with police attributing her death to accidental firing.

How many are injured?

Aerial firing was reported from multiple parts of Karachi, with incidents spreading across the city. Areas including Lyari, Saddar, Korangi, Malir, Azizabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Jamshed Quarters and Defence were among those affected.

According to the Edhi Foundation, 86 people were initially reported injured, including 10 women, 17 children and 59 men. The official count from hospitals later increased the figure to 94.

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The casualties underline the unpredictable danger of aerial firing. A bullet shot into the air eventually falls back to the ground and can hit anyone in its path, whether they are at home, on the streets or at a public gathering.

Police crackdown underway

Following widespread reports of gunfire, Karachi police stepped up action against those allegedly involved in aerial firing. Ten suspects were arrested in the East district from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sachal, Gulistan-i-Johar and the SITE Super Highway, police said. Weapons allegedly used in the incidents were also recovered. Three additional arrests were made in the West district.

This is not the first time that a situation like this has arisen. Aerial firing has remained a recurring problem in Karachi despite repeated restrictions and warnings, especially during Independence Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Last year, the city saw a higher death toll, with three people, including a minor girl, killed and over 100 injured.