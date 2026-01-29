India on alert! Pakistan’s four AIP submarines raise concerns for Modi government, threat spreads from Arabian Sea to Indian Ocean

Home

India on alert! Pakistans four AIP submarines raise concerns for Modi government, threat spreads from Arabian Sea to Indian Ocean

AIP systems enable diesel-electric submarines to remain submerged and operational for weeks without surfacing or using a snorkel.

New Delhi: Despite lagging far behind India across most sectors and parameters, bankrupt Pakistan has managed to surge ahead of the Indian Navy by nearly four times in one specific area—the deployment of submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. According to the reports, the Pakistani Navy is currently operating four submarines fitted with AIP technology.

The Indian Navy, on the other hand, is still waiting to induct its first submarine equipped with this system. These Pakistani submarines could pose a threat to India’s maritime security amid rapidly changing regional conditions. Experts are of the opinion that detecting these submarines could prove to be a tough challenge for the Indian Navy. This gives Pakistan the ability to easily deploy its submarines across the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and even the Bay of Bengal.

All You Need To Know About The AIP System?

By recharging the batteries of conventional diesel-electric submarines, this system makes them quieter and better at evading enemy radar.

With AIP technology, submarines do not need to surface frequently to take in air, significantly enhancing their underwater endurance.

AIP systems generate much less noise, making it harder for adversaries to detect and track these submarines.

Pakistan is currently operating four submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems.

All of these submarines are built in China.

They are export variants of China’s Yuan-class submarines (Type 039A family).

Pakistan approved the purchase of eight submarines from China in April 2015.

As per the agreement, four submarines were to be built at Pakistan’s KSEW (Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works) facility. The other four were to be manufactured in China. According to the initial plan, all eight submarines were to be delivered between 2022 and 2028.

