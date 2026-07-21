Why is India adamant on changing Indus Waters Treaty? Helpless Pakistan now knocks at doors of…

If reports are to be believed India will not accept the Indus Waters Treaty in its current form. This is nothing short of a disaster for Pakistan, which is desperate for every drop of water. This is why Islamabad is now pleading with every country to help restore the treaty. Pakistan has now appealed to Canada for cooperation in this matter.

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Why is India adamant on changing Indus Waters Treaty? Helpless Pakistan now knocks at doors of... (File)

Pakistan has sought Canada’s support for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad, said that the international community, especially friendly countries like Canada, should support India in immediately restoring the treaty. Ishaq Dar alleged that India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025 has further heightened the security situation in the region. He said that Pakistan wants to ensure compliance with international law and treaty obligations and that water is not used as a weapon of any kind. He appealed to other friendly countries, including Canada, to support Pakistan in this direction.

What is India’s stand?

Significantly, the Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, regulates the sharing of water between India and Pakistan for six rivers in the Indus Basin. Under this treaty, India has rights over the three eastern rivers, while Pakistan receives the majority of the water from the three western rivers. However, India is also permitted to use some of these western rivers under specified conditions. India announced the suspension of the treaty in April 2025 following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. New Delhi clarified that the treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and concrete action against cross-border terrorism.

According to media reports, India has further hardened its stance on the Indus Water Treaty. Government sources have stated that continuing the treaty in its current form is not considered in India’s interest. However, India is not currently considering formally withdrawing from this World Bank-backed agreement. If a new arrangement regarding river water sharing is established in the future, it will not be within the framework of the current treaty, but will be formulated on the basis of a new framework.

India also maintains that there is no time limit for the suspension of the treaty and that it will remain in effect until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism. Indian officials also believe that Pakistan’s primary challenge is not water availability, but rather the effective management of water resources. Furthermore, India will continue to maximise the use of its legitimate share of the Indus Basin water through scientific management and modern infrastructure.