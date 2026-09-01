Bankrupt Pakistan crosses all limits of shamelessness, removes PM Modi’s photo from SCO Summit

Prime Minister Modi shared the group photo exactly as it was taken. The photo shared on PM Modi’s handle also includes Shehbaz Sharif.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-india-twitter-image-pm-modi-sco-summit-shehnaz-sharif-operation-sindoor-terrorist-china-russia-kazakhstan-kyrgyzstan-tajikistan-uzbekistan-8514416/ Copy

SCO summit

New Delhi: Bankrupt Pakistan, a country known as a breeding ground for bloodthirsty terrorists, has once again displayed its petty mindset before the world. This time, it removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the group photo of the SCO Summit 2026 and shared the edited picture on social media, disregarding all norms of decency and diplomatic etiquette.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared the edited photo on his X handle. On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi shared the group photo exactly as it was taken. The photo shared on PM Modi’s handle also includes Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with heads of States at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 1 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/3lsruWHaYV — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 1, 2026



SCO must work unitedly to dismantle terror ecosystem: PM Modi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing, and there can’t be any room for double standards in combating the menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In his address at the annual SCO summit in this Kyrgyz capital city, the prime minister also said that all wars and conflicts in the world must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as no solution can be found on battlefields.

Modi also stressed that connectivity projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, remarks seen as an oblique reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The prime minister’s comments on the need for dealing with terrorism assumed significance as they came amid New Delhi’s relentless efforts to corner Pakistan on cross-border terrorist activities.

We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing, he said.

We must speak in one voice that there can be no place for double standards in dealing with terrorism, Modi added.

The prime minister also said that there can be no solution to wars and conflicts on battle field and they must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also said that India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new pathways for development.