Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday formally inducted an unspecified number of J-10C multi-role fighter jets, acquired from its all-weather ally China, into its air force to bolster the country's combat capabilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab province to induct the new fighter jets.

Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system, he said, apparently referring to India's acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France. Khan described it as a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF. Nearly six years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities.

When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself. There was an attempt to create an imbalance in the region however, the induction of the fighter aircraft has again created an equilibrium, he said. He also thanked China for providing the aircraft in a short span of about eight months when it often takes years to acquire modern jets.

‘Well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat’

In a veiled reference to India, Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.

