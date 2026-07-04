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Ex-Singapore envoy makes big remark on Pakistan, says, ‘Own military, not India…’ | Viral Check

Delivering a candid assessment, former Singapore envoy Bilahari Kausikan said Pakistan's diplomatic achievements would do little to resolve its economic woes. According to him, the country's biggest problem is not India, but its politicians and the military.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 4, 2026, 7:37 PM IST
Ex-Singapore envoy makes big remark on Pakistan, says, 'Own military, not India...' | Viral Check
Former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan said that Pakistan is responsible for its problems. Image Credit: @OsintTV/X

Pakistan is basking in the glow of mediating the US-Iran conflict while the country continues to drown in its own problems. Speaking at a global event, former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan stated that Pakistan’s problem is not its location but its own politicians and the military.

Kausikan said that while Pakistan may have handled its diplomatic outreach well, “that doesn’t feed the Pakistani people”. Responding to a question about the country’s future over the next five years, he gave a stark assessment.

Read more: 'Pakistan must stop backing terror': India stays firm on Indus Waters Treaty amid neighbour's 'warnings'

‘India not to be blamed for Pakistan’s problems’: Kausikan

A Pakistani journalist blamed India, Afghanistan and the country’s location for its problems. Speaking at an interaction hosted by the National Press Foundation, former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan denied the accusations, calling the argument an excuse. “You cannot blame location on everything. That’s an excuse,” Kausikan said.

He said Pakistan had been mismanaged from the beginning. He further said that he did not see any solution to the problems that the country is facing until it addresses its internal governance. “Its politicians are a waste of time, all of them, regardless of parties, and the military is a big part of the problem,” he said.

‘Pakistan teetering on brink of collapse’

Kausikan acknowledged that Pakistan had used the Iran conflict to its diplomatic advantage. “Pakistan was very agile, and very successful in taking advantage of a diplomatic opportunity. And that has gone some way to rehabilitate Pakistan diplomatically in the eyes of the US,” he said.

“But you know, that doesn’t feed the Pakistani people,” he remarked, pointing to Pakistan’s economic woes. The country has long depended on loans and financial assistance from the World Bank and the IMF to manage its mounting debt.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan must stop backing terror’: India stays firm on Indus Waters Treaty amid neighbour’s ‘warnings’

Kausikan, a former Singapore envoy to Russia and Finland, described Pakistan as “a state teetering on the brink of failure” and argued that no amount of diplomatic success could alter that fundamental reality.

Pouring cold water on expectations that Pakistan’s recent diplomatic gains, he said, “And everybody is worried about it because you happen to have nuclear weapons. If you had no nuclear weapons, nobody would care.”

Pakistan helps in bringing peace between US and Iran

Pakistan played a pivotal diplomatic role, alongside Qatar, in brokering a tentative peace framework and ceasefire to end the US-Iran conflict. This de-escalation effort yielded the landmark Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in mid-June 2026, marking the first high-level engagement between the two nations since 1979.

Also Read | Why is India facing extreme heat? Know the Pakistan connection behind scorching temperatures

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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