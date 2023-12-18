By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive: Complete Internet Shutdown In Pakistan, Social Media Services Disrupted
Amid reports of Dawood Ibrahim's death, internet services in Pakistan have been suspended and social media services have also been disrupted. Know all about it..
New Delhi: It was reported in the early morning of December 18, 2023 that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and that he was critical. The cause of hospitalisation was reported to be poisoning by some ‘unknown men’, however, this news has not been confirmed yet. Latest reports suggest that Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted terrorist has died while he was being treated in a Karachi Hospital and amid these rumours waiting to be confirmed, there has been a complete internet shutdown in Pakistan and the social media services including YouTube, Google and Twitter have been disrupted. Know all about the latest reports..