Home

News

Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive: Complete Internet Shutdown In Pakistan, Social Media Services Disrupted

Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive: Complete Internet Shutdown In Pakistan, Social Media Services Disrupted

Amid reports of Dawood Ibrahim's death, internet services in Pakistan have been suspended and social media services have also been disrupted. Know all about it..

Dawood Ibrahim Terrorist

New Delhi: It was reported in the early morning of December 18, 2023 that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and that he was critical. The cause of hospitalisation was reported to be poisoning by some ‘unknown men’, however, this news has not been confirmed yet. Latest reports suggest that Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted terrorist has died while he was being treated in a Karachi Hospital and amid these rumours waiting to be confirmed, there has been a complete internet shutdown in Pakistan and the social media services including YouTube, Google and Twitter have been disrupted. Know all about the latest reports..

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.