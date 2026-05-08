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Pakistan introduces new Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile to counter BrahMos; How does it threaten India?

Pakistan introduces new Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile to counter BrahMos; How does it threaten India?

The Fatah-3 missile can fly at a speed of 3704 to 4939 kilometers per hour, and it can carry a warhead of 240 to 400 kg.

(File image)

New Delhi: Pakistan recently introduced its new supersonic cruise missile Fatah-3. This missile is a new and powerful member of Pakistan’s Fatah missile family. Experts believe that this missile is designed to respond to India’s BrahMos missile. The capability of Fatah-3 will further enhance Pakistan’s military strength, especially in conducting precision strikes both at sea and on land. Fatah-3 is the Pakistani version of China’s HD-1 supersonic cruise missile. It is a road-mobile missile, meaning it can be easily moved from one place to another by mounting it on a truck.

This missile system has two missile containers (Twin-Canister TEL). This means that two missiles can be launched simultaneously from one launcher. Pakistan has now acquired the capability of a supersonic missile by adding it to its old Fatah series.

Features of Fatah-3The

Fatah-3 missile can fly at a speed of 3704 to 4939 kilometers per hour, that is, it is three to four times faster than the speed of sound. Its firing range is said to be from 290 to 450 kilometers. It can carry a warhead of 240 to 400 kg. The missile flies very close to the surface of the sea towards the target, making it difficult for the enemy’s radar to detect it. This missile is designed for both precision ground attack and attack on enemy ships. Its accuracy and speed make it extremely dangerous.

How Does It Threaten India?

Experts are considering it as a direct response to India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos is one of the world’s fastest cruise missiles made by a joint effort of India and Russia. Pakistan is trying to match the capability of BrahMos through Fatah-3. This missile will give Pakistan a new capability to target sea targets (Indian Navy ships) and Indian targets on land. This has intensified the race of missile technology between India and Pakistan.

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Pakistan is strengthening its Fatah missile series by adding Fatah-3. Earlier, the Fatah series had mostly ballistic missiles, but now, by adding supersonic cruise missiles, Pakistan has increased the scope of its weapons. Being road-mobile, this missile is easy to hide and use during wartime.

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