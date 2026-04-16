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Will Pakistan hold second round of talks between US and Iran? White House issues major statement, says discussions are on...

Will Pakistan hold second round of talks between US and Iran? White House issues major statement, says ‘discussions are on…’

While addressing the media, Karoline Leavitt said that although the second meeting has not yet been formally scheduled, discussions are ongoing.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the talks between the United States and Iran may resume once again. On Wednesday, the White House has hinted at this, saying that the second round could possibly be held in Pakistan. While addressing the media, Karoline Leavitt said that although the second meeting has not yet been formally scheduled, discussions are ongoing. It is important to note that this update comes at a time when diplomatic efforts in the Middle East have intensified.

Leavitt confirmed that diplomatic engagement with Tehran is continuing. She said, “These talks are constructive and ongoing. I have also seen some reports about face-to-face discussions. I will reiterate that such talks are happening, but nothing is official until you hear it directly from the White House.”

Second round of talks in Pakistan

When Leavitt was asked about the venue of the talks and whether they would be held in Islamabad, she said, “Yes, it will most likely be at the same place where the previous round was held.” Leavitt, however, dismissed reports claiming that the United States had requested a ceasefire in Iran.

Leavitt called those reports incorrect and said that the US has not made any demand to extend a ceasefire.

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Pakistan acting as a mediator:

During the press briefing, Leavitt heaped praises on Pakistan for facilitating communication between the two sides. The White House press secretary described Pakistan as the sole mediator in the talks between the two parties.

Notably, the statement comes at a time when Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir is in Tehran, the capital of Iran. During the visit, Munir met Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Both sides expressed support for continuing dialogue and maintaining regional stability.

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