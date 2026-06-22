Pakistan issues warning to India over the Indus Water Treaty, says ‘We will go to war against…’

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened war against India over water security. This sabre-rattling comes even as his government faces widespread domestic instability.

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Pakistan issues warning to India over the Indus Water Treaty, says 'We will go to war against...'(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

The relationship between India and its neighbouring Pakistan remains fragile, more significantly after the Pahalgam terror attack, which eventually led to Operation Sindoor. Recently, India strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations and references to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations, maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” Now, as per the recent update, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened war against India over water security. This development comes even as Asif’s government faces widespread domestic instability and an internal water crisis that experts attribute to gross mismanagement.

Also Read: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir issue, says ‘Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain inalienable part of India’

Why has Pakistan issued a fresh warning to India over the Indus Water Treaty?

While talking to ARY News on Saturday, Asif stated, “The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely.”

How has the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty escalated tensions between India and Pakistan?

He further claimed that military action would be a consideration should Islamabad find evidence that India is acting at an “alarming speed” to disrupt water supplies. These controversial remarks have come after New Delhi’s firm suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, as a result of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people in April 2025. India continues to declare that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible, concrete steps towards dismantling the infrastructure that supports terrorism across the border.

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While the World Bank-brokered treaty historically permits Pakistan to utilise 80 per cent of the Indus water basin for its agricultural needs, the nation’s current failure to manage these resources has left its farmlands vulnerable, ANI reported.

(With ANI Inputs)