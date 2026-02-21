Home

Jackpot for Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan discovers ‘Black Gold’ treasure, Oil and Gas Reserves found in…, country to gain…

Quoting the Pakistan's state-owned company Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), the agency reported that the discovery was made under the Nashpa Exploration License.

New Delhi: In a major development, bankrupt Pakistan has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the country’s state media. It is important to note that Pakistan is facing an energy shortage due to rising demand and declining domestic production. In order to meet the shortfall, the Shehbaz Sharif government has been relying on expensive imports, which has further strained its crisis-hit economy. At the crucial time, the discovery of new oil and gas reserves could help reduce costly energy imports.

According to the reports, the new reserves were found in the Lumshiwal Formation at the Baragzai X-01 well. At current capacity, the well can produce 225 barrels of oil per day and 1.01 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

Here are some of the key details:

Pakistan has discovered several new oil and gas reserves in recent times.

An exploratory well was identified in Kohat in January

The well can produce 4,100 barrels of oil per day and 15 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

In September 2025, Pakistan Petroleum Exploration discovered a reserve in Attock.

Mari Energies reported a new gas discovery in North Waziristan.

Pakistan’s Sindh province leads in gas production, accounting for 62 percent of the country’s total output.

In crude oil production, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ranks first with a 41 percent share

Sindh contributes 40 percent. Punjab produces 18 percent of the country’s oil.

Exploratory Well First Drilled in 2024

As per the news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Baragzai X-01 was drilled as an exploratory well on December 30, 2024. The moot idea was to assess hydrocarbon potential in multiple formations, including Lockhart, Hangu, Shinawari, Datta, and Kingriali. The well was successfully drilled to a depth of 5,170 meters.

Quoting the Pakistan’s state-owned company Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), the agency reported that the discovery was made under the Nashpa Exploration License. In a statement, OGDC said the find would strengthen Pakistan’s energy security by boosting domestic hydrocarbon production.

