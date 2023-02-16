Top Recommended Stories

Jaffar Express Explosion: 2 Killed, Many Injured After Blast in Quetta Bound Train

The blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station.

Updated: February 16, 2023 12:06 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Peshawar: At least two passengers were killed and several others injured as a result of a blast on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express in Punjab’s Chichawatni on Thursday morning, as per a report on Dawn. The blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffar Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, as per local media reports.

Speaking to Dawn over phone, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali confirmed the injuries and casualties. He said that the explosion occurred after a cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. “A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded.”

Ali added that the SP Railways had arrived at the blast site and would soon provide details regarding the incident.

More details awaited as this is a developing story.

Published Date: February 16, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 12:06 PM IST

