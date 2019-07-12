New Delhi: Senior Pakistani Judge Arshad Malik was sacked by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday over a video controversy where he claimed that he had been blackmailed to convict the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Following the removal of the Accountability Judge, Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party immediately sent calls for the release of the ex-premier, who is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence, claiming that Malik’s dismissal makes the conviction ‘void’.

The acting IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq had directed the registrar office to write a letter to the Ministry regarding relieving Judge Malik of his post and repatriating him to the parent department, the Lahore High Court, Dawn news quoted a source in the IHC as saying.

Last week, the party had released a video that purportedly shows Malik speaking to Nasir Butt, a PML-N worker, claiming that he was coerced to hand down the prison sentence against Sharif despite there being no proof of corruption against the deposed premier.

Malik had issued a statement and declared in an affidavit that he had even received bribes to blackmail him to rule in favour of Sharif. Malik denied the contents of the video and termed them as ‘fake and fallacious’, aimed to defame him, as per sources.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to jail last year over corruption charges involving his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, which is against Pakistan’s law.

With IANS inputs