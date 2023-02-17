Home

News

World

Armed Assailants Attack Karachi Chief Police Office; 3 Injured, 2 Militants Killed In Siege

Armed Assailants Attack Karachi Chief Police Office; 3 Injured, 2 Militants Killed In Siege

Around 8-10 assailants armed with guns and grenades have stormed the Chief Police's office in Karachi today.

Armed Assailants Lay Siege At Karachi Chief Police Office; Firing Underway (Image: IANS)

Karachi: Loud explosion sounds, heavy firing echoed near Karachi police head office in Pakistan on Friday evening. The policemen in the police head office have been taken hostage. Security forces rushed to stave off what appeared to be a terrorist attack in the heart of Karachi. According to police officials, all the lights of the KPO have been switched off, the police head office is staffed, the assailants have thrown grenades from behind the police head office.

The Inspector General (IG) Sindh police said that 2 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security officials while the operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the Karachi Police Office (KPO), reports ANI citing Pakistan’s ARY News.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Pakistan | Armed men opened fire at Karachi police chief’s office. As the operation to eliminate them is underway, two militants have been killed and three people — including one Rangers personnel and a police officer — injured: Pakistan media (Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/ZBJcLgxW63 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Karachi Police Office (KPO) was attacked by 8 to 10 unknown armed suspects with advanced weapons and hand grenades. At present, heavy firing is going on at KPO. At this time, there is a heavy contingent of Rangers and police outside the head office. Firing is being fiercely exchanged. The entire area and roads adjacent to KPO have been sealed.

Use of combat rifles in exchange of fire, snipers posted on nearby buildings. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office

Shariah Faisal, traffic has been blocked towards Lines areas, firing sounds are being heard intermittently, all police, rangers have been called, according to initial reports terrorists have entered Karachi Police Office.

There was no immediate word of casualties but city police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed that an attack was underway and said police and paramilitary troops were responding.

It wasn’t clear who was behind the assault on the police headquarters, or how many assailants were involved, the police chief added.

During the attack on the Karachi Police Head Office, there were explosions along with heavy firing, heavy firing was heard for 10 to 15 minutes. The line is, according to initial reports, an attack has taken place towards the police line.

The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises. “Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police source said.

The Karachi Police Chief’s office is located near the main artery road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

According to the authorities, the number of attackers and where they came from are being investigated. No group has so far claimed the attack.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.