16 dead, dozens injured after blast near mosque in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Reports

As many as 16 people have been killed while 50 others were injured after a blast took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The incident took place during Friday prayers.

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A card blast took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan. Image Credit: @warrashot/X

As many as 16 people were killed while 50 others were left injured after a blast close to a police complex in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Friday, reported local media citing officials. The incident took place in near the Old Police Lines in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, during the Friday prayers.

Five police personnel and 11 civilians were among those killed, reported news agency PTI citing Pakistan’s Geo News. Police said a vehicle loaded with explosives reportedly rammed into the gate of the Old Police Lines, triggering a blast followed by gunfire. The explosion created a crater outside a mosque, damaged its exterior and caused a wall to collapse.

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Hospital officials said 25 injured people were rushed to Kohat’s District Headquarters Hospital, where an emergency was declared. Police personnel were reportedly among those hurt.

What happened?

Provincial police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said the attacker appeared to have driven a vehicle loaded with explosives into the mosque, news agency Associated Press reported. However, officers were continuing to investigate the incident. Local police said at least two armed gunmen also tried to enter the police compound and exchanged fire with officers.

According to Geo News, citing officials, the explosion struck during Friday prayers, leaving a crater outside the mosque. Police said several of their own personnel were among the injured. Both the injured and the dead were rushed to a nearby hospital, with authorities noting the blast was powerful enough to badly damage surrounding shops and houses.

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Some videos of the incident show that mosque’s roof had caved in. Rescuers and local residents were seen removing injured people from the debris and taking them to ambulances.

Security forces cordon off area

Police and security forces cordoned off the Old Police Lines as search and clearance operations continued. The Kohat-Hangu Road was reportedly closed to traffic, while additional security personnel were deployed around the area.