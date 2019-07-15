Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, and three others in a case pertaining to the outfit’s alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

The anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Saeed, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar till August 31, the Dawn reported. The bail has been granted till August 31 against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to be paid by all the three.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), while hearing a petition filed by JuD Chief and his seven aides challenging the charges of terror financing, also issued notices to the federal government, the Punjab government and the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The two-member bench asked all the three parties to file their response within two weeks.

More details are awaited.