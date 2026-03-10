Home

Lockdown-like situation in Pakistan as US-Iran tensions escalate; schools and colleges shut, offices shift to WFH, foreign visits restricted

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: The Shehbaz Sharif government on Monday announced a slew of measures to conserve fuel after oil prices surged beyond USD 100 per barrel amid the Middle East crisis. The Pakistani government has said schools will remain closed for two weeks and government offices will operate only four days a week. As per the Reuters report, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the press on Monday, “To save fuel, government offices-except banks-will remain open only four days a week. After the end of this week, all schools will remain closed for two weeks. To conserve fuel, higher education classes will be conducted online.”

He further said, “Apart from essential services, 50 percent of staff in government departments will work from home to save fuel.” The prime minister also announced that over the next two months, fuel supply to government departments will be reduced by 50 percent.

Here are some of the key measures announced by PM Shehbaz Sharif:

Fuel allowances for government vehicles will be cut by 50 percent for the next two months

Operational vehicles such as ambulances and public buses will be exempted.

For the next two months, 60 percent of government vehicles at all federal and provincial offices will remain grounded.

Federal and provincial cabinet members will not take their salaries and allowances for the next two months.

Salaries of members of federal and provincial legislatures will be reduced by 25 percent for two months.

BS-20 government officers in federal and provincial offices earning Rs 300,000 or more will forgo two days’ salary

Health and education sector officials will be exempted.

Non-employee related expenses at all federal and provincial offices will be reduced by 20 percent for the fourth quarter.

50 percent of public sector staff will work from home, except those providing essential services.

Public sector workplaces will operate four days a week, with essential services and the banking sector exempted.

All higher educational institutions will conduct online classes from March 16 to March 31, while schools will remain closed for two weeks during this period.

Purchases of vehicles, furniture, air conditioners, and other items for government departments will remain banned until June 2026.

Foreign visits by ministers, advisers, and government officials will be restricted unless deemed necessary in the national interest.

Teleconferencing and online meetings will be prioritized to save fuel.

Official dinners and iftar parties will be banned.

Seminars and conferences will be held at government venues instead of hotels.

Why was such a decision taken?

Due to the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which is the result of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, there has been a massive fuel shortage in Pakistan. It is important to note that Pakistan receives a significant portion of its oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and due to recent restrictions, it was forced to announce an increase in petrol prices on Saturday.

The Pakistani government, during a late-night press conference, announced a 55 PKR increase in petrol prices (around ₹18 in Indian currency), which is the largest hike in the country’s history. The press conference was attended by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Petrol prices soaring

The price of high-speed diesel has also witnessed a major spike. According to the reports, the rates have increased by 20 percent. The price of diesel, which was earlier PKR 280.86, has now been fixed at PKR 335.86 per litre for the coming week.

Speaking about the price hike, Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said, “The fire that started in a neighboring country has spread across the entire region. We do not know how long this crisis will last, and there is no definite timeline for when it will end.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.