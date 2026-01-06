PAKISTAN: Markets, shops CLOSED in this city, reason is…

Home

Authorities on Tuesday expanded their anti-encroachment drive in Karachi by sealing the automobile spare parts market across the city.

Karachi: The anti-encroachment drive has been intensified in Pakistan’s Karachi on Tuesday, with authorities sealing automobile spare parts markets across the city. The authorities have also sealed the entire motorcycle market located on Akbar Road as part of the drive. The anti-encroachment drive has affected roadside eateries and traders who pay taxes. According to officials, 86 shops in the automobile spare parts market were sealed after vehicles parked outside started blocking the main road. This had resulted in traffic congestion, Dawn reported.

Several other shops across the city were also sealed during the drive. According to Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, outlet owners near Tibet Centre had been warned three timed to clear the encroachments but they ignored the warnings. He said that roadside mechanics and electricians were engaged by shop owners to expand their business activity.

“Due to double parking of vehicles, the road had become too congested, affecting the flow of traffic,” he said.

In the meeting it was decided that shopkeepers who failed to submit their affidavits would not be allowed to reopen their shops. Shop owners who have submitted their affidavit would be permitted to resume operations in phases.

Any violation of the given SOPs will directly result in sealing of shops.

According to Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, anti-encroachment campaign will continue.

