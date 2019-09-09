New Delhi: Pakistan may end up in greater trouble with global anti-money laundering watchdog FATF for its lack of action on terror financing after several reports suggest that Masood Azhar, who had been globally blacklisted as a terrorist by the United Nations, has been released.

A 20-member team from Pakistan has already arrived in Bangkok where it is set to hold a meeting with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the country’s efforts on curbing money laundering and terror financing. The meetings will go on till September 13.

In the meeting, the Paris-based anti-terror funding force is likely to evaluate Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts this week. Subsequently, Pakistani officials are expected to list out the efforts taken by the country to check terror activities of banned outfits.

However, according to reports, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has lagged in procuring evidence against Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF) as well as effective action against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafeez Saeed.

Pakistan was on the FATF’s grey list of countries whose domestic laws are insufficient to tackle terror financing and money laundering. As a result, the country is expected to submit reports on the same to the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on a quarterly basis.

At the end of the Bangkok visit on September 13, the global watchdog will decide whether Pakistan’s name stays on the grey list or if it would be added to the blacklist. Further, the FATF would be asking 10 questions, that Pakistan would be required to provide answers to, related to curbing money laundering and terror financing.

In August this year, Pakistan had submitted a compliance report on its 27-point action plan to check terror to the FATF during the Asia-Pacific annual meeting in the Australian capital of Canberra.