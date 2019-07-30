New Delhi: At least 15 people died, including two pilots, as a small plane crashed into a residential area near Rawalpindi in Pakistan on early Tuesday morning. Rescue operations are underway.

In a statement, the military officials said that five among the deceased were soldiers. Farooq Butt at the state-run emergency called 1122 to declare emergency hospitals as 10 had died in the crash. At least 20 people had been injured according to him.

Rescue officials said that the reason for the accident is still unknown as the plane suddenly lost control with the tower. However, the death toll could rise further as many of the injured are in a critical condition.

More details awaited.