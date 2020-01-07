New Delhi: Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled for posting old Bangladesh video clip to show ‘Indian police brutality’, another Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry, has hit the headlines after he was caught slapping a TV anchor at a wedding. Mubashir Lucman, the anchor had reportedly linked the minister with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah after which the latter lost his cool and slapped him publicly.

However, after facing flak Chaudhary defended himself saying that he was a human first before anything else. “Ministries come and go. I will not tolerate personal attacks…. we are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations,” Chaudhry told a portal.

The Minister also called the TV anchor a ‘sham journalist’ after reports of the slapping incident went viral on social media. Later, he retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, “People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it’s everyone’s duty to expose him”.

This is not the first time Chaudhary has vented out his anger on a TV host. In July 2019, the Pakistan Minister had hit TV host Sami Ibrahim at a wedding in Faisalabad.

Chaudhry had alleged that Ibrahim ran a campaign against him and tried to blackmail him when he declined.

