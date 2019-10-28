London: Well-known British media personality Katie Hopkins was heckled by a Pakistani mob staging an anti-India protest in London on the day of Diwali.

The UK-based Tehreek-e-Kashmir among other Pakistani groups was holding a protest on Kashmir to coincide with the festival of Diwali.

Hopkins, who was upset at the protest being held on Diwali day was heckled and booed by the crowd.

There was also a counter-protest by a large group of Kashmiris from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in front of the Pakistan High Commission.

Katie Hopkins was shouted down for showing her support for the “peaceful Indian diaspora” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Showing a video of the heckling mob, she tweeted: “This is the Pakistani mob bussed into London to disrespect the religious festival of #Diwali2019.

“Mostly men. Mostly calling me a ‘slut’ or ‘whore’

“My thanks to @metpoliceuk for their generous assistance,” she posted.

Another tweet said: “Pakistani Muslim mob in London allowed to protest on the religious festival of #Diwali2019

“I went along to show my support for the peaceful Indian diaspora & #Modi

“This was the treatment I faced”, she wrote, posting a video of the shouting mob, as she was encircled by the police and taken out.

Another tweet went: “It is deeply shaming that Britain has allowed Muslims to protest on the religious festival of #Diwali2019

“I am so sorry. Decent Brits stand with Modi and our peaceful Indian diaspora.”

She said that “busloads of Pakistani Muslims were brought to protest against Diwali, a peaceful religious festival of lights”.

“The Islamification of the UK has to be called out,” she said, and added that she completely supports revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government.

To counter the anti-India protests, British Indian groups hired a digital billboard vehicle to traverse central London streets to spread the “inclusive” message of Diwali.

The vehicle, with a giant screen mounted on it, was seen doing the rounds of the streets of central London with Diwali music and flashing messages, like “Dear Pakistani and Pak-Occupied Kashmir Friends, Happy Diwali”.

The British Indians have termed the protests on Diwali as an act of Hinduphobia and racism.

Video clips on social media also showed the Pakistani mob viciously attacking an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile the Kashmiris from PoK, who were protesting outside the Pakistan High Commission, were chanting – “Yeh jo dehshat gardi hai. Uss ke peechey wardi hai” targeting the Pakistani army for their oppression.

Meanwhile, security was tightened at the Indian High Commission in London as anti-India protesters gathered to demonstrate there.

The Scotland Yard had banned protesters from assembling outside the High Commission building on October 27.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week said that “violence and intimidation are wholly unacceptable”, in response to a question by a lawmaker over reports of the planned protest by the Pakistanis.

Johnson asked Home Secretary Priti Patel to speak to the police to take care of the issue.

Earlier, on August 15, a huge crowd of pro-Pakistani protesters had chucked water bottles, tomatoes and eggs at the Indian High Commission building and Indians who had gathered outside to celebrate Independence Day.

On September 3 too, violent protests had erupted outside the Indian High Commission over Kashmir.