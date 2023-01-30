Home

Breaking: Several Injured In Suicide Bombing Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan

At least 50 people were injured when a “suicide attacker” blew himself up in a mosque located in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday afternoon during prayers, reported Geo News.

Peshawar: At least 50 people were injured when a “suicide attacker” blew himself up in a mosque located in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday afternoon during prayers, reported Geo News. According to initial reports, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. The injured have been admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar.

Watch: Blast Hits Mosque In Peshawar

⚡ Pakistan: Blast inside the Mosque near most secured Police Lines in Peshawar. One side of the mosque has collapsed. More than 50 injured. Death numbers not known yet. Emergency declared in nearby hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9VF5a3a4d — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.