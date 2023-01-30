  • Home
  • Breaking: Several Injured In Suicide Bombing Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan

At least 50 people were injured when a “suicide attacker” blew himself up in a mosque located in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday afternoon during prayers, reported Geo News.

Updated: January 30, 2023 2:38 PM IST

By Anurag Kumar | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Peshawar: At least 50 people were injured when a “suicide attacker” blew himself up in a mosque located in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday afternoon during prayers, reported Geo News. According to initial reports, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. The injured have been admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar.

Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.

Published Date: January 30, 2023 2:29 PM IST

Updated Date: January 30, 2023 2:38 PM IST