New Delhi: Sources at Indian Army on Thursday revealed that Pakistan has moved around 2,000 soldiers to a location within 30 kms of the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The troops have been placed in the Bagh and Kotli sector in PoK.

“The troop movement could be a defensive move by Pakistan in the light of heightened tensions with India. The movement and location were confirmed through various intelligence sources including local inputs,” a senior Army official was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Quoting the confessions of two LeT terrorists captured recently in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army said that around 300 trained militants are prepared to enter Indian territory from Pakistan.

“Terrorist groups, particularly the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, are looking to recruit trained Afghan commanders into their fold. Afghans are being looked at because they are better trained and hardened. There has been a drop in the recruitment of local youth from the valley,” the official added.

On the Indian side, the security establishment is keeping a close watch on the troop movements in Pakistan and is trying to find out if it poses any threat to India.

The movement of soldiers on Pakistan side carries significance following the recent threat from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of a war-like situation between the two countries after India revoked Article 370 on August 5.

In his response, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently warned that India will not shy away from using its military strength for defence and that the country’s adherence to a ‘no first use’ nuclear doctrine is subject to future circumstances.