In a shocking incident, Pakistan’s Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) married a 14-year-old girl from Balochistan. According to Pak Observer, the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral. Also Read - Govt Permits Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Use Indian Airspace For His Maiden Visit To Sri Lanka

Notably, the girl was a student of Government Girls High School, Jughoor, where her date of birth had been recorded as of October 28, 2006, which showed that she had not attained the age of marriage. Meanwhile, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, is in his late 50s.

Chitral police station SHO Inspector Sajjad Ahmed was quoted as saying that a few days ago on the complaint of the organisation, the police had reached the girl’s home, but her father had denied the girl’s marriage and had even given an affidavit to this effect.

The marriage of the teenage girl with the Pakistan MP, who is four times her age, comes despite the country’s law, which does not allow marriages of girls below the age of 16 and also recommends punishment for parents if they wilfully do it.