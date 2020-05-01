New Delhi: Pakistan national Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser is the latest politician to test positive for the COVID-19 or coronavirus that has infected over 3 million people across the world. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Asad Qaiser, as well as his son and daughter, have tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - This UK Man Has Been Tattooing Himself Every Day Since Lockdown Began, Check Out His Tattoos
Taking to Twitter, Qaiser said,”My coronavirus test has returned positive. I have quarantined myself in my house.”
Notably, Pakistan has 16,817 conformed COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths and 4,315 recoveries.On April 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested after Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met him a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the respiratory illness. Fortunately, the premier was reported negative a day after the test.
Reports have claimed that more than 150 doctors and health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died in Pakistan.
Yesterday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that his Russian counterpart will recover soon from the novel coronavirus.
"We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic", he added.