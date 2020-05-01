Taking to Twitter, Qaiser said,”My coronavirus test has returned positive. I have quarantined myself in my house.”

Notably, Pakistan has 16,817 conformed COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths and 4,315 recoveries.On April 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested after Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met him a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the respiratory illness. Fortunately, the premier was reported negative a day after the test.

Reports have claimed that more than 150 doctors and health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died in Pakistan.