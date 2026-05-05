Home

News

Pakistan Navy helps Indian vessel, provides emergency supplies – Heres what happened at Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy helps Indian vessel, provides emergency supplies – Here’s what happened at Arabian Sea

An Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea was helped by the Pakistan Navy with humanitarian aid.

Pakistan Navy helps Indian vessel, provides emergency supplies – Here’s what happened at Arabian Sea | Image: X, Representative

Pakistan Navy Assists Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea: An Indian-flagged offshore tug and supply vessel met with a technical fault and got stranded in the Arabian Sea. The vessel received humanitarian assistance from the Pakistan Navy, with support from the Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), according to Dawn, citing security sources. The crew included six Indian nationals and one Indonesian.

What Exactly Happened?

The Pakistan Navy initiated the rescue operation following a request by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. The centre, which is located in Mumbai, contacted Pakistani authorities to request assistance.

The vessel—MV Gautam—reported a technical fault while it was en route from Oman to India, sources said.

The Pakistan Navy provided emergency support to the stranded crew. The supplies included food, medical aid and technical assistance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In April, the Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members from a merchant ship who were stranded in the Arabian Sea. Assistance was provided after receiving a distress call.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.