Lahore: The health condition of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deteriorated as his blood platelets count recorded a decline from 45,000 to 25,000 as on Sunday, stated news agency PTI. Besides, Sharif also suffered from breathing problems, added the report.

It must be noted that Sharif was serving a seven-year imprisonment in connection with the Al- Azizia corruption case. His bail plea was approved by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday. Besides, he had also secured bail in the money laundering case from the Lahore High Court on the same day. In both cases, he applied for the bail on medical grounds.

A report quoted Services Hospital principal Mahmood Ayaz as saying, “Nawaz Sharif’s platelets reduced on Sunday to 25,000 from 45,000. There has been a slight improvement in the health of the patient, however, his condition is still serious.”

Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body’s custody after his platelets dropped to a critically low level of 2,000.

Sharif’s mother met him at the hospital and stayed with him for some time. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was also present. Maryam has been given special permission by the Punjab government to stay with her father on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There are reports that Maryam has been allowed to stay with her father in order to persuade him to leave for London for better treatment as he is “seriously ill”.

Close aide to Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N has decided not to force Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition is serious. It will only be his own decision about going abroad (London) for treatment. We will not push him for this, he said. According to doctors, 50,000 platelets and beyond are required for a patient to be declared fit for air travel.

(With inputs from PTI)