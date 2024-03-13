Home

Pakistan News: 10-Member Sindh Cabinet Takes Oath One Month After CM Murad Ali Shah; Check List Of Ministers

The 10-member cabinet of Sindh has taken oath, one month after the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah took oath. Know all about the ministers and their portfolios...

Representative Image

New Delhi: Pakistan has been politically active in the last few months – first because of the Pakistan Elections 2024 where no major party could achieve majority and this resulted in the formation of a coalition government and second, because of the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 where Asif Ali Zardari of PPP has become the President of Pakistan for the second time; Zardari is the first civilian to have become the President for the second time apart from the military leaders. Amid these political developments, there is an internal development related to Sindh as a ten-member cabinet of Sindh has taken oath; this oath taking ceremony has been conducted one month after the oath of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Know all about the cabinet ministers and their portfolios as part of the Sindh Government…

10-Member Sindh Cabinet Takes Oath

As mentioned earlier, a new 10-member provincial cabinet of Sindh was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House on Tuesday, as reported by Geo News.The oath of office was administered by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, in the presence of top officials, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Several inducted into the provincial cabinet are from the previous tenure, albeit with reshuffled portfolios. Notable appointees include Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Sardar Ali Shah, among others, as per Geo News.

Sindh Cabinet Ministers And Portfolios

Sharjeel Inam Memon has been entrusted with the portfolio of Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics, according to a spokesperson from the CM House. Azra Fazal Pechuho will serve as the Health and Population Welfare Minister, while Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will take charge of the Energy, Planning, and Development Ministries. Furthermore, the cabinet includes Syed Sardar Ali Shah as Minister for Education and Literacy, College Education, and Mines and Minerals Development, and Saeed Ghani as Minister for Local Government (LG) and Housing Town Planning, Public Health Engineering, and Rural Development.

Jam Khan Shoro has been appointed to head the Irrigation and Food Ministries, while Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar will oversee the Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution in the newly-formed provincial cabinet.Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar has been assigned the Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Inquiries, and Anti-Corruption Establishment portfolios. Ali Hassan Zardari will take on the role of Minister for Prisons, and Syed Zulfiqar Shah will serve as Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.

Additionally, Allah Bakhsh Dino Khan Bhio has been appointed as an adviser on the Forest and Wildlife Department, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari as an adviser on inter-provincial coordination, and Syed Najmi Alam as an adviser on human settlement, special development & social housing, and livestock and fisheries departments.

As said earlier, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah had taken oath last month after attaining majority and winning the provincial chief executive elections. He was re-elected for the third consecutive time with 112 votes, while the candidate opposite him, Ali Khursheedi of MQM-P secured just 36 votes.

(Inputs from ANI)

