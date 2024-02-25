Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI Changes Candidate For Punjab Chief Minister

Imran khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday decided to change its candidate for the Punjab chief minister's position after holding a crucial meeting.

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI Changes Candidate For Punjab Chief Minister

Islamabad: Amid ongoing political tension, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced that it has changed its candidate for the Punjab chief minister’s position after holding a crucial meeting. PTI Secretary General Hammad Azha took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the name of Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as the party’s new candidate for the Punjab CM. He mentioned that PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post but heavy police force were sent at the Punjab Assembly to arrest him, ARY News reported.

Trending Now

Hammad Azhar explained that the party leadership decided to nominate Rana Aftab after holding consultations with the former.

You may like to read

Notably, earlier, the PTI nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for Punjab chief minister, Salar Khan for Balochistan chief minister, and Ali Amin Gandapur for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief executive.

The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan following a meeting at Adiala Jail with PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Moreover, Iqbal was among the several PTI leaders who were declared absconders in the May 9 case.

Reportedly, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore held 11 PTI candidates as absconders on May 9 last year.

In Friday’s maiden session, 85 members of the PTI who have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council were sworn in.

Earlier on Saturday, Malik Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory to become the new Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, overcoming a challenge from the candidate fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ARY News reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.