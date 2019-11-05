Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out any compromise in corruption cases saying it would be equivalent to treachery with the country and refused any concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition-led Azadi March protesters.

He said this while chairing a meeting of his party’s MPs and allies, here on Monday.

The NRO, issued by then President Pervez Musharraf on October 5, 2007, was aimed at forgiving politicians and political activists accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and murder.

But it was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on December 16, 2009.

According to official sources, Khan said his patience should not be considered as weakness. “No unconstitutional action by the opposition will be tolerated,” Khan said.

Rejecting the opposition’s demand for his resignation, Khan said they wanted to create instability and were looking at ways out of corruption cases.

The country would continue on the path of progress, he added.

The parliamentary party passed a resolution expressing support for the Prime Minister and said the opposition could not be allowed to blackmail the ruling coalition. It vowed to strengthen Parliament and condemned unconstitutional and illegal acts of the opposition.

Meanwhile, thousands of activists led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman continued to protest here demanding resignation of the Prime Minister. Their Azadi March is being supported by the opposition.