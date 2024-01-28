Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Activists Protest Against Pakistan Army For Being Treated As ‘Second-Class Citizens’

Political activists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have staged protests and expressed their resentment against the Pakistan Army and the regime, claiming that they have been treated as 'second-class citizens'..

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

New Delhi: India and Pakistan, though different pieces of the same land, have always been against each other with diplomatic animosity over most issues; the biggest being Kashmir. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is a part of Jammu and Kashmir, India which was overtook by Pakistan in 1947; while United Nations and other international organisations call it Pakistani-Controlled Kashmir or Pakistan Administered Kashmir, India calls it ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’. In a new controversy with respect to the disputed area, political activists in PoK have openly protested against the Pakistan Army and have claimed that they have been treated as ‘second-class citizens’ for several decades.

