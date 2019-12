New Delhi: One person was killed and six others were injured in an explosion that took place in a bakery in the Lahore on Saturday, reported the local media in Pakistan.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue operations were carried out and the injured were shifted to the Jinnah hospital.

Pakistan: One dead and five injured in an explosion in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/5DBcydhRwR — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

According to reports, the cause of the explosion was a cylinder blast. More details are awaited.