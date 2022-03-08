Islamabad: The Opposition parties in Pakistan, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly Secretariat of Pakistan, in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani media reported.Also Read - PAK vs AUS, 1st Test: David Warner Shows off Bhangra Moves To Entertain Crowd As Both Teams Settle For A Insipid Draw | Video

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, Geo News reported quoting sources. JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat, the report said. Also Read - 45 Killed, 65 Injured In Blast During Friday Prayers In Pakistan's Peshawar Mosque

Opposition claims to have numbers to oust premier Imran Khan Also Read - So Much Excitement: Imran Khan After Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion in Ukraine | Watch

The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove PM Imran Khan, the Geo News reported quoting sources, who said claimed to the Opposition have the support of 202 National Assembly members.

“The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and others from an ally of the government,” sources said, adding that PML-N has the support of at least 16 PTI lawmakers, PPP has four, and JUI-F has the support of two lawmakers.

Meanwhile, six more members from the PTI are in contact with the PML-N, sources added.

Imran Khan Confident Of Majority

Last Saturday, Imran Khan had exuded confidence that his party has sufficient numbers in the National Assembly in case a no-confidence motion is brought, the news agency ANI reported.

Talking to party members in the National Assembly on Saturday, Imran Khan reportedly said that the Opposition should go ahead with its plan of the no-confidence motion since all coalition partners are with him. He maintained that the government has done its homework.

While addressing a public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday, Imran Khan used derogatory nicknames for his rivals. He said that a ‘clique of looters’ has now united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government.