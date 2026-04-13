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Pakistan owes debt of $3.5 billion to UAE with last few days remaining to repay; These 2 countries come forward for help; They are…

Pakistan owes debt of $3.5 billion to UAE with last few days remaining to repay; These 2 countries come forward for help; They are…

As per the agreed schedule, Pakistan must make the final installment payment for this debt by April 23.

Pakistan must make the final installment payment for this debt by April 23.

New Delhi: Pakistan is set to receive financial assistance of $5 billion (approximately ₹46,500 crore) from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This aid comes at a critical juncture, as the country is required to repay $3.5 billion (approximately ₹29,000 crore) to the UAE by the end of this month.

UAE’s Debt Policy Revision

According to a report by Dawn, this assistance is considered crucial for stabilizing Pakistan’s precarious foreign exchange position. The UAE recently revised its policy regarding debt rollovers. Consequently, Pakistan decided to repay its $3.5 billion debt to the UAE by April.

As per the agreed schedule, Pakistan must make the final installment payment for this debt by April 23. This implies that only 11 days remain for the repayment to be completed. Furthermore, Pakistan faces total repayment obligations of approximately $4.8 billion in April, which includes a significant bond repayment.

IMF’s Condition: Funds Must Remain in Pakistan

To address Pakistan’s deteriorating economic situation, the IMF has initiated a three-year programme under which the country is set to receive an aid totaling approximately $7 billion.

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In return, the IMF has stipulated a condition: Pakistan’s major creditors—Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE—must keep their loan funds within Pakistan for a period of three years; in other words, they are not to withdraw their money during this period. According to reports, Qatar may potentially step in to replace the UAE in this arrangement in the future.

Repayment to UAE Due by End of April

The UAE recently altered its debt rollover policy, shifting to a system of short-term extensions, which intensified the pressure on Pakistan to expedite repayments. Consequently, Pakistan decided to repay its $3.5 billion debt—equivalent to approximately ₹29,000 crore—to the UAE in separate installments scheduled for April 11, 17, and 23.

This decision was taken at a time when a significant portion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves is already dependent on financial assistance from other nations. These loans were extended to Pakistan at various times. The UAE provided a $2 billion loan in 2018, which has been rolled over repeatedly. An additional $1 billion was provided in 2023 to enable Pakistan to fulfill the conditions set by the IMF.

Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Partnership

The partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has been ongoing for a considerable period. Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Aurangzeb, met with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in Islamabad. He also held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Saudi Arabia has consistently provided economic assistance to Pakistan as it confirmed on Saturday that the first contingent of Pakistan Air Force personnel—along with fighter jets and support aircraft—has arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia under a joint defense agreement between the two nations.

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