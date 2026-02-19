Home

News

Is Pakistan planning war with India? Khawaja Asif issues a Big threat, says Pakistani forces may attack..., airstrikes on Afghanistan also...

Is Pakistan planning war with India? Khawaja Asif issues a Big threat, says Pakistani forces may attack…, airstrikes on Afghanistan also…

Over the past 8-9 months. Pakistani officials have shifted their stance and have accused India of being behind each terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s defense minister, has issued a stern warning, saying that the Pakistani military could carry out airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Asif also stated that another war with India remains a possibility. He alleged that India supports proxy terrorism through Afghanistan and referred to the presence of terrorist organizations operating from Afghan soil.

Accusing India, Khawaja Asif said, “India, Kabul, and terrorist organizations are on the same page when it comes to targeting Pakistan, although India will continue to deny this despite maintaining close ties with Afghan authorities.” He emphasized that under the current circumstances, war with India remains “a possibility.”

ALSO READ: Imran Khan BIG health update: Huge relief for Pakistan leader as Former Pakistan PM likely to be shifted to….

It is important to note that Khawaja Asif’s remarks come at a time when, following last year’s Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has begun blaming India for every terrorist incident occurring in the country. Over the past 8-9 months. Pakistani officials have shifted their stance and have accused India of being behind each terror attack. Pakistan itself has long faced allegations of creating and nurturing terrorist organizations over decades.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan Threatens Airstrikes on Afghanistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will not hesitate to carry out further airstrikes inside Afghanistan until Kabul guarantees peace. He accused India and Afghanistan of waging a proxy war against Pakistan through terrorist groups. Talking to the French news channel France 24, Khawaja Asif alleged that the recent terrorist attack in the capital, Islamabad, was the result of collusion between Kabul and India. He stated, “Almost all terrorist organizations continue to exist because of the Afghan government’s failure to take action.”

Khawaja Asif further stated that India, Kabul, and terrorist organizations were “on the same page” when it came to targeting Pakistan. He stressed that under the current circumstances, war with India remains “a possibility.”

Asif stated that Islamabad had made several attempts to resolve its dispute with the Taliban, including meetings in Istanbul and Doha, but the talks yielded no results. He claimed that during the discussions, Afghan officials acknowledged that members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were operating from their territory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.