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Pakistan to act as peace broker between US, Iran? Key talks on this day — Why is Islamabad suddenly at centre of West Asia conflict?

Pakistan to act as peace broker between US, Iran? Key talks on this day — Why is Islamabad suddenly at centre of West Asia conflict?

Pakistan will host the US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Sunday in an effort to calm the situation in West Asia. Several leaders, including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will attend the talks. Here's a look

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif stepped up as the mediator to facilitate communication between the two nations.

Pakistan is getting ready to host high-level diplomatic talks in Islamabad over the weekend to ease tensions between the United States and Iran. The engagement comes at a time when there is a looming risk of further escalation of the war in the region.

The talks will take place at a time when the attacks launched by Israel and the United States on February 28 enter their second month, leading to concerns over regional stability, energy supplies, and trade routes.

Who will attend the talks?

As Pakistan plans to hold the crucial round of diplomatic talks in Islamabad for the next two days, several leaders are expected to join in. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt will arrive on Sunday to take part in the talks.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the two-day meeting will see foreign ministers from the four countries hold detailed talks on several issues, including ways to ease tensions in the region, Reuters reported.

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Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will be leading the diplomatic engagement, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will be representing Ankara. Fidan said that the meeting aims to establish a mechanism to reduce tensions and evaluate possible diplomatic pathways.

According to news agency Reuters, Fidan told broadcaster A Haber, “We would discuss where the negotiations in this war are heading and how these four countries assess the situation and what can be done.”

Shehbaz Sharif holds telephonic conversation with Pezeshkian

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped up as the mediator to facilitate communication between the two nations. Sharif confirmed that he held a detailed telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday to discuss the worsening situation in the region.

“During their detailed conversation that lasted over one hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the statement, Sharif briefed the Iranian president on the diplomatic efforts he, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have been carrying out.

He reaffirmed “Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the brave people of Iran, in these challenging times”, as he also offered condolences on the loss of over 1,900 lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured and displaced.

The statement further said that the Iranian president, appreciating the prime minister’s diplomatic efforts, shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran. Pezeshkian stressed the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation.

Iran-Israel war

The war broke out on February 28 when the joint forces of Israel and America attacked Iran. During the initial days, the Israeli missiles claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among other senior leaders. This led to Iran launching several missile and drone attacks on Israel.

So far, more than 1,900 people have been killed, with more than 24,000 injured in the war. Meanwhile, 19 people in Israel have been killed during the Iranian missile attacks.

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