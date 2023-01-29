Home

News

World

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Shahbaz Govt Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 35 | Check Latest Rates Here

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Shahbaz Govt Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 35 | Check Latest Rates Here

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Pakistan's FM announced that petrol will now cost nearly Rs250, while diesel will be around Rs 263 per litre. The revised rates have come into effect from today.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Shahbaz Govt Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 35 | Check Latest Rates Here

Lahore: Pakistan is facing unprecedented financial crisis that is coupled with recent flood that caused severe damage to live and property in the nation. In wake of the economic ordeals, the government increased the price of petrol and diesel by Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 35 per litre. Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement regarding the increase in fuel prices and it has come into effect from 11 am on January 29, Dawn reported.

In a televised address on Sunday, Pakistan FM said said that the Pakistani rupee witnessed devaluation last week and they are witnessing an 11 per cent rise in the price of petroleum products in the international market. He said that the price of petrol was not increased since October.

Latest Price Of Petrol, Diesel In Pakistan

“We have decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 35. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been increased by Rs18,” Dar said, adding that the new prices would come into effect at 11 am today. Govt announced new prices of Petroleum Products with effect from 11.00 hrs, 29 Jan ,2023.

High Speed Diesel-Rs 262.80 per litre

MS Petrol —Rs 249.80 per litre

Kerosene Oil -Rs 189.83 per litre

Light Diesel Oil – Rs 187 per litre

Price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil were increased by PKR 18 per litre. Pakistan Finance Ministry in a tweet said that the new price of petrol is PKR 249.80 per litre and diesel is PKR 262.80 per litre.

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stressed that the government has decided to increase the minimum price of these four products according to the instruction given by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Dawn. Ahead of Dar’s announcement, rumours of a massive increase in petrol prices led to long queues at petrol pumps in many parts of Pakistan. Reports posted on social media had said that the price of petrol and diesel were expected to increase between Rs 45 to Rs 80 on February 1.

Petrol was available at only 20 per cent of the petrol pumps in Gujranwala. The shortages of fuel were reported in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Faisalabad regions of Pakistan, Dawn cited Geo News report.