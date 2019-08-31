Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, calling the Modi government’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Muslims.

Tweeting hours after the final list was put out, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, “Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims.”

Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims.https://t.co/QmjTDyaGVV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2019

Imran Khan has been regularly tweeting against the Indian government’s August 5 move scrapping Article 370 of its Constitution, thus revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Among other things, he has threatened India with nuclear war, given a speech slamming Modi in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Assembly on Pakistan’s Independence Day and led his country in observing the so-called ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday.

He is also all set to raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Earlier on Saturday, over 3 crore people were included while 19 lakh people left out in the final NRC list, almost half of the 40 lakh citizens who were left out of the final draft list which was published on July 30, 3018. Those whose names are not on the list can file an appeal in the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) within the next 60-120 days.

However, the list, which was published by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid tight security in Assam, was not received warmly by some leaders in the state unit of the ruling BJP. The leaders claim that more ‘foreigners’ should have been excluded from the list.

Regardless, BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has demanded that NRC be implemented in the national capital too, saying that the situation there was ‘dangerous’ due to illegal immigrants.